Better Call Saul: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to appear in final season?

Better Call Saul’s sixth season will also be its last. The spinoff of the highly acclaimed Breaking Bad has become its own thing thanks to a grounded story, arguably a more interesting protagonist, a more sedate pace, and of course appearances of characters from the original show.

The question arises then: Will the big two, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, appear in the final season as well? Co-creator Peter Gould did not confirm that while speaking to Collider, but also did not rule out the possibility.

Gould said, “I like to think that we don’t have as much of an obligation to have Walt and Jesse back in Better Call Saul because they’re such a great appearance in El Camino. But having said that, I would love to have them back. I’d love to have Bryan direct an episode. I got to write an episode [of Breaking Bad] that Bryan directed and I was on set with him every day, and it was a wonderful experience. He’s a magnificent director.”

He added, “He’s one of the few directors who has a facility for the lightest comedy and the darkest drama. He’s remarkable. And Aaron Paul is possibly the happiest human being I’ve ever met, and he makes everybody around him happy. So yeah, I would love to have them back.”

