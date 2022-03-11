Better Call Saul season 6 trailer: Jimmy McGill’s tale comes to an emotional end

A trailer for Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season is here. This year, the acclaimed Breaking Bad spinoff ends the journey of Jimmy McGill towards becoming the slimy, weaselly lawyer we know as Saul Goodman in the original show. Even if we know the eventual outcome for Goodman, the solid cast of supporting actors ensures that the show is able to retain a sense of suspense.

“Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is,” says the tagline, spoken by Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks further teasing that things may turn out differently for characters like Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) than we expect.

In the trailer, the visuals of impending violence are offset by a dreamy ballad. The protagonists may or may not survive, but things will not be easy for them.

The trailer does a good job in evoking excitement, while revealing little of what will happen. We indeed cannot wait for the final season, but we will also be sad to see the show end.

Many dismissed Better Call Saul as a cash grab by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould when it was announced. It seemed it was capitalising on the popularity of Breaking Bad. But very soon, Better Call Saul became something that can stand on its own feet and move out of Breaking Bad’s shadow.

Better Call Saul is at least as good as Breaking Bad (according to some, even better) even if it is mostly devoid of big moments of drama and twists that characterised the tale of Walter White.

The subtle touches that made Breaking Bad a cut above the rest — the visual elements, the stunning yet understated cinematography, editing and so on — are all there. It remains to be seen whether the makers can pull off the ending to match the original.