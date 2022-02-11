Better Call Saul final season to release in two parts beginning on this date, watch teaser

Better Call Saul will be be back for its sixth and final season. Consisting of two parts, the season will be of 13 episodes. As per Deadline, the first seven episodes will release on April 18 and and the rest of the six episodes will air from July 11.

A spinoff of the landmark AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad, considered one of the best TV has ever offered, the show, created by the original’s Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, is about Bob Odenkirk’s character.

Like the original, Better Call Saul is about the descent of Jimmy McGill, better known as Saul Goodman, from a good-hearted, but reckless person, to a cheap crooked lawyer we know from Breaking Bad.

The show was dismissed as a cash grab when it was announced. Many said it was capitalising on the huge popularity of Breaking Bad. But very soon, Better Call Saul became something that can stand on its own feet and move out of Breaking Bad’s shadow.

Better Call Saul is at least as good as Breaking Bad (according to some, even better) even if it is mostly devoid of big moments of drama and twists that characterised the tale of Walter White — but even that has been changing for the last couple of seasons.

While Breaking Bad was an explosion, Better Call Saul is a tragedy playing out in slow-motion.

As per Deadline, Gould said in a statement, “In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season” said showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould. “Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando and others also star in Better Call Saul. A six-part animated spinoff titled Slippin’ Jimmy is also in development.