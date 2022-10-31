scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty dies at age 59, CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise

Sonali Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications.

Sonali Chakraborty was 59.

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness. She was 59 and is survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter. Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

Sonali was a part of the popular Bengali show Gaatchora, which had Solanki Roy and Gaourab Chatterjee in the lead. Sonali and her husband Shankar Chakraborty had worked together in numerous Bengali television shows and movies. They also worked in many shows as anchors as well.

She also appeared in films such as Dadar Kirti (1980), Har Jeet (2002) and Bandhan (2004), among others. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over her demise, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 02:48:31 pm
