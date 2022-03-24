Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 57, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles death

Bengali television actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away on Thursday at the age of 57. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the actor’s demise. Banerjee wrote, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends.”

According to reports, Chatterjee passed away at his residence in Kolkata. While the exact cause of death is not known, Bharat Kal told Anandbazar Patrika that the actor fell ill while shooting for a reality show a few days ago. “Abhishek first fell ill on Tuesday due to food poisoning. He was taken home after shooting for a while in that condition. He also came to shoot the reality show ‘Smart Pair’ of Star Jalsa on Wednesday. His blood pressure suddenly dropped to 60. He was immediately given black coffee. We sent him back around 2.30 pm. That was our last meeting,” he said.

Chatterjee made his acting debut in 1986 with Tarun Majumdar’s Bengali film Pathbhola alongside veterans like Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul, and Utpal Dutt. His other films include Surer Akashe, Ora Charjon, Arjun Aamar Naam, Tumi Koto Sundar, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem, Papi, Sabuj Saathi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Mayer Anchal, among others. The veteran actor has also worked in television.

