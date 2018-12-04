Ben Mendelsohn to star in HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider

HBO’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel The Outsider will star Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One, Ready Player One).

Actor and director Jason Bateman (Game Night, Ozark) will direct the first two episodes of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He will also be the series’ executive producer.

King’s The Outsider is about a rape and murder of a child in a fictional Oklahoma town of Flint City. A suspect is caught, and all the evidence points towards his guilt. But things might not be as straightforward as they seem.

The ironclad case is no longer ironclad when the suspect gets an unassailable alibi. The police procedural shifts to supernatural horror in the later part of the novel.

Since last year, there has been an increase in Stephen King adaptations. New Line’s adaptation of his ‘It’ was a huge success for the studio. It became the highest grossing horror movie ever.

Sony’s The Dark Tower was a failure, despite having Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey lead its cast. Netflix released two of its own adaptations — Gerald’s Game and 1922. King’s Mr. Mercedes and The Mist saw TV adaptations.