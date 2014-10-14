Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up for TV drama. (Source: AP)

Actor friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are developing a futuristic espionage thriller for TV.

Affleck and Damon through their Pearl Street Films are working on ‘Incorporated’, which is set in a world where corporations rule. The show is about a man’s fight against the system.

Brothers David and Alex Pastor will pen the pilot, which hails from CBS Television Studios and Pearl Street.

Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, via his overall deal with the studio. Damon and Affleck will executive produce the show.

