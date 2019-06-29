Behind Closed Doors trailer: HBO documentary to re-examine the Aarushi Talwar case

After Meghna Gulzar’s critically acclaimed film Talvar, HBO is making a documentary on the infamous and controversial Aarushi Talwar murder case.

The American network released a trailer for the same recently. Called Behind Closed Doors, the film will attempt to dig deeper the truth of the unfortunate incident that took place in Noida in 2008.

Called the Noida double murder case, the phrase refers to the murder of house help Hemraj Banjade and the 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar. For a long time, Aarushi’s father Dr Rajesh Talwar was seen as a possible suspect. In 2017, the court acquitted him and his wife Dr Nupur Talwar of all charges. The case still remains unsolved.

Recreated dramatic sequences, news announcements from over a decade ago are shown in the released trailer of the documentary. The case was covered widely by the Indian media. We also get a glimpse of the Talwar parents — Dr Rajesh Talwar and Dr Nupur Talwar — in the footage.

Dr Rajesh Talwar is seen being escorted by the police as he says, “They’re framing me!” repeatedly. On the other hand, his wife Dr Nupur Talwar informs the media and says, “My husband is innocent.”

The released synopsis of the documentary reads, “P.A. Carter’s film examines the mystery behind the double murder of a 13-year-old girl, Aarushi Talwar, and her family’s servant, Hemraj Banjade, in their home in Noida, India, which sparked a media frenzy and has haunted an entire nation for more than a decade.”

Behind Closed Doors is a two-part documentary. The first part will release on July 16, while the second part will air on July 17.