Before Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash thought Ekta Kapoor had a problem with her: ‘Asked her why she…’

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash is excited to be playing the role of Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama, Naagin 6. In a recent chat with her fans on social media, the actor revealed that she always wanted to be cast in an Ekta Kapoor show but was upset as she never got a call from Ekta for the same.

“In the Bigg Boss house, I used to tell Karan, I don’t know what problem Ekta ma’am has with me. Why doesn’t she cast me in her serials? When she came on the show, I asked her why she didn’t cast me in her serial, she told me she would do so soon but I didn’t know it would be Naagin Season 6,” Tejasswi told her fans while adding that she is overwhelmed to be playing the lead role in Naagin 6.

Tejasswi, who became a popular name in the TV circuit after participating and winning Bigg Boss 15, also shared how she liked Mouni Roy as a Naagin in the first season of the popular drama. She said Mouni raised the bar in the first season and looked “really hot”. Now, the actor wants that Naagin 6 should turn out better than Naagin season one.

Naagin 6 will go on air on February 12. This season, the show will have the shape-shifting snake saving mankind from the deadly virus. The show’s trailer will release on February 8.