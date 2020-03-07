Ahead of Rajinikanth’s Into The Wild episode, Bear Grylls is in for Discovery Channel’s challenge

Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls will be seen together in Into The Wild. Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls will be seen together in Into The Wild.

While Rajinikanth fans are excited to see him on the television show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Discovery Channel has started a dance challenge to fuel their excitement even further. Bear Grylls was the first person to show his enthusiasm for the challenge.

On Friday, the official handle of Discovery Channel tweeted, “A mass celebration, all over the nation! Join the party by taking the challenge. Download the song from http://discoverychannel.co.in/thalaivaondiscovery and share your dance moves with #ThalaivaOnDiscovery. Tune in to the show on 23 March at 8 PM. @BearGrylls @Rajinikanth Co-powered by: @pharmeasyapp.”

Replying on the tweet, Grylls expressed his love for India and wrote on Twitter, “Count me in!! 😁💪👍🎉 #loveIndia @rajinikanth @DiscoveryIN #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls #thalaivaondiscovery.”

A teaser of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls featuring superstar Rajinikanth was released last month. It also revealed that the episode will air on March 23 at 8 pm on Discovery.

Rajinikanth had earlier shared a statement about making his television debut with Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. He said, “Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits. I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India.”

Grylls had also expressed his excitement of shooting with Thalaiva. “Preparing for Rajinikanth ’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. Rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different… It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way…” he wrote on Twitter.

