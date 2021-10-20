Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Money Heist in BBC’s 100 greatest TV series of 21st Century

Game of Thrones might have not given fans the expected closure, but it has managed to find a place among the ‘100 greatest TV series of the 21st Century’ curated by BBC Culture. GoT shares a slot along with other popular names like Fleabag, The Crown, Stranger Things, Narcos, Chernobyl and Schitt’s Creek. Spanish series La Casa De Papel or Money Heist has got a place in the list even before its finale that is set to air in December. One of the longest-running American shows Grey’s Anatomy also finds itself on the list.

The list is topped by HBO series The Wire starring Dominic West, John Doman, Idris Elba, Frankie Faison and others. The series first debuted on HBO in 2002 and ran till 2008. While period drama Mad Men is at the second spot, Breaking Bad finds itself on the third spot.

These are the 100 greatest TV series of the 21st Century, as voted for by 206 critics from 43 countries. #TVOfTheCentury https://t.co/A3x6MAqIkw — BBC Culture (@BBC_Culture) October 19, 2021

Check out BBC Culture’s ‘100 greatest TV series of the 21st Century’ list:

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Mad Men (2007-2015)

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4. Fleabag (2016-2019)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8. The Americans (2013-2018)

9. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10. Succession (2018-)

11. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14. Atlanta (2016-)

15. Chernobyl (2019)

16. The Crown (2016-)

17. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18. Deadwood (2004-2006)

19. Lost (2004-2010)

20. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22. Black Mirror (2011-)

23. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24. Veep (2012-2019)

25. Sherlock (2010-2017)

26. Watchmen (2019)

27. Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30. Girls (2012-2017)

31. True Detective (2014-2019)

32. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34. The Bridge (2011-2018)

35. Fargo (2014-)

36. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

36. Band of Brothers (2001)

38. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)

39. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40. Borgen (2010-2022)

41. Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

42. Peep Show (2003-2015)

43. Money Heist (2017-2021)

44. Community (2009-2015)

45. The Good Fight (2017-)

46. Homeland (2011-2020)

47. Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

48. Inside No 9 (2014-)

49. The Bureau (2015-)

50. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51. Small Axe (2020)

52. This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53. Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54. Happy Valley (2014-)

55. The Shield (2002-2008)

56. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57. The Young Pope (2016)

58. Dark (2017-2020)

59. The Underground Railroad (2021)

60. House of Cards (2013-2018)

61. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62. The Good Place (2016-2020)

62. Pose (2018-2021)

64. Detectorists (2014-2017)

65. Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66. Mare of Easttown (2021)

67. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

68. Stranger Things (2016-)

69. 24 (2001-2010)

70. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71. Enlightened (2011-2013)

72. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73. Planet Earth (2006)

74. Utopia (2013-2014)

75. Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76. Rick and Morty (2013-)

77. American Crime Story (2016-)

78. The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80. House (2004-2012)

81. OJ: Made in America (2016)

82. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83. Insecure (2016-2021)

84. Normal People (2020)

84. Narcos (2015-2017)

86. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87. The Comeback (2005-2014)

88. The OA (2016-2019)

89. Dexter (2006-2013)

90. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91. Westworld (2016-)

92. Show Me a Hero (2015)

93. Treme (2010-2013)

94. Louie (2010-2015)

95. Luther (2010-2019)

96. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97. Hannibal (2013-2015)

98. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99. Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

The annual poll by BBC Culture is conducted by film critics and industry experts from around the globe, who pick the best titles in a particular category. Though previous years saw listicles like greatest films directed by women and best non-English language movies, the curators decided to turn the spotlight on TV shows in 2021. This, keeping in view the role played by the small screen in the last two years during the coronavirus pandemic.