Barry season 3 teaser: Bill Hader’s hitman-turned-actor tries to earn forgiveness in HBO’s popular series

A teaser for the third season of HBO’s Bill Hader-headlined dark comedy drama series Barry is here. Created by Hader along with Alec Berg, it follows Barry, an ex-United States Marine who now works as a ruthless hitman in the Midwest, but he does not like his job.

He moves to Los Angeles for an ‘assignment’ and ends up in a community of people looking to make an entry into the LA theatre scene. Exploring his humanity there makes him question his life choices, but extricating himself from that job may not be as easy as it looks.

The last season ended with the titular hitman-turned-amateur-actor being revealed as the murderer of Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome) to her lover and Barry’s acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Gene is a good man, and loved Janice deeply. He would not take it kindly that Barry murdered her just because she came to know of his secret.

The third season will address the fallout. We see the show’s recurring theme of ‘second chances’ through the perspective of characters like Barry, his girlfriend Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), and the politest mobster around, the Chechen called NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan).

The sentence “Barry Berkman did this” spoken by Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) to Gene echoes. We know Barry is not getting away easily this time. The visuals show Barry looking vulnerable and scared, once again going unable to escape the shadow of inherent violent man he really is.

“Forgiveness has to be earned,” says the tagline. Will Barry earn forgiveness? Or this story will end with another cycle of violence?

Barry season 3 arrives on April 24.