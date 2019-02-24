Barry Season 2 trailer: Bill Hader juggles acting and crime

HBO has debuted a trailer for Barry season 2. This Bill Hader show was one consistently ranked one of the best comedy TV shows of 2018.

Advertising

The delicate blend of the hilarious and the macabre in this sharply written show won two Emmy awards, even if its viewership ratings were not as impressive.

In any case, it is back for a second season. Hader’s titular character is an ex-United States Marine who now works as a ruthless hitman in the Midwest, but he does not like his job. He goes to Los Angeles on an ‘assignment’ and ends up in a community of people looking to making an entry into Los Angeles’s theatre scene.

Exploring his humanity there makes him question his life choices, but extricating himself from that job may not be as easy as it looks.

The second season appears to continue the distinctive tone of the show, though the plot is still under wraps. Barry is still conscience-stricken and still frustrated. When he is asked by Henry Winkler’s Gene Cousineau whether there was a time in his life when he did something which was terrible and he was ashamed of it, Barry answers, “Can’t think of anything.”

Advertising

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest. Lonely and dissatisfied in his life, he reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor. Barry follows his “mark” into an acting class and ends up finding an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the LA theater scene. He wants to start a new life as an actor, but his criminal past won’t let him walk away — can he find a way to balance both worlds?”