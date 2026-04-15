Barkha Bisht confirms exit from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after Noina’s track ends: ‘Noina signs off for now’

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been ruling the TRP charts for five weeks now, holding the top spot for over a month thanks to its engaging storyline. However, recent developments may disappoint fans. Actress Barkha Bisht, who played the antagonist Noina, has exited the show as her character’s arc has come to an end.

Barkha Bisht confirms exit on social media

Confirming her exit from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Barkha Bisht penned a sweet note on social media, thanking the team who helped her throughout the show. Barkha wrote, “We’ve created history with this show, and I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and the trust ….. people loved to hate Noina, and I couldn’t have asked for more… a big thank u to the team who stood behind me at every step! Muzammil Desai, Sir, you are the best I have worked with… I have learnt so much from you… as a human being! Khwaja Mughal, thank you for being so effortless to work with! Ekta Kapoor, thank you for giving me Noina… And for the trust in me! Noina signs off for now… until we meet again.”