Barkha Bisht confirms exit from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after Noina’s track ends: ‘Noina signs off for now’

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thihas been ruling the TRP charts for five weeks now, holding the top spot for over a month thanks to its engaging storyline. However, recent developments may disappoint fans. Actress Barkha Bisht, who played the antagonist Noina, has exited the show as her character’s arc has come to an end.
Barkha Bisht confirms exit on social media
Confirming her exit from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Barkha Bisht penned a sweet note on social media, thanking the team who helped her throughout the show. Barkha wrote, “We’ve created history with this show, and I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and the trust ….. people loved to hate Noina, and I couldn’t have asked for more… a big thank u to the team who stood behind me at every step! Muzammil Desai, Sir, you are the best I have worked with… I have learnt so much from you… as a human being! Khwaja Mughal, thank you for being so effortless to work with! Ekta Kapoor, thank you for giving me Noina… And for the trust in me! Noina signs off for now… until we meet again.”
Reacting to Barkha’s post, Amar Upadhyay wrote, “Hey Barkha, it was so good to have you on the show, and you have played Noina darling, so effortlessly, it was great fun working with you again after Doli saja ke.. looking forward to working with you again till then have loads of fun and keep doing great work.. Thanks a ton, and all the very best to you. God bless you. Lots of love to your daughter. Will meet soon. Cheers!”
Another fan commented, “I was sure that no new character could fit in such a great show, but you have MATCHED Tulsi’s acting. That is commendable! I’ve known you from the time of ‘pyaar ke do naam, ek Radha ek Shyam’ and loved you always.” A third user wrote, “No matter what, hate Noina but can’t ignore Noina… what an amazing character you played. Just simply love to hate Noina! Will definitely miss your presence on the show!”
About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bhu Thi
Recently, on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Tulsi witnessed another triumph after finally exposing Noina’s truth before everyone. Noina, who had been faking cancer to marry Mihir, was exposed right before she could go through with it. Earlier, however, Noina’s dramatic tactics had convinced Tulsi to allow her to marry Mihir. This plot twist got a lot of attention, and the show clocked in the highest TRP of 2 for four weeks straight. Last week, though Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi retained the top spot, it saw a drop in ratings.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More