Most watched Indian television shows: Kundali Bhagya regains top slot in TRP chart

Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) rating for week 49, Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Doophar starrer Kundali Bhagya has managed to regain its top position in the TRP chart. It’s followed by Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Choti Sarrdaarni and Kumkum Bhagya.

Reality show Dance Plus 5 and Bigg Boss 13 managed to climb up the chart, while The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol are still lagging behind.

Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by SAB TV, Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7337

2. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka (Star Plus) – 7006

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6830

4. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) – 6563

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6405

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6194

7. Dance Plus 5 (Star Plus) – 5375

8. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus) – 5307

9. Bigg Boss 13 (Colors) – 5257

10. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 5136

11. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5072

12. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (Star Plus) – 4935

13. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) – 4918

14. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4804

15. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4740

16. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4366

17. Divya Drishti (Star Plus) – 4326

18. Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush (Colors) – 3554

19. Shubh Aarambh (Colors) – 3539

20. Bandini (Dangal) – 3464

