When Bappi Lahiri left Salman Khan in splits on Bigg Boss 15, watch video of composer’s last screen outing

Disco King, Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 at the age of 69. He was ailing for some time and died at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, due to obstructive sleep apnea. While he would be fondly remembered for his many hit songs, his fans also vouch for his sense of humour. He was quite the entertainer when he visited Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, which was incidentally his last outing on screen.

Bappi Da had joined Salman on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 17 to promote his grandson Swastik’s single. Bappi da’s humour left Salman in splits when he introduced the singer saying his real name is ‘Alokesh’. To this, the late singer-musician said, “My son’s name is Arunesh. Iske baad jo bhi hoga (the one born next will be named), Suitcase”. The Bollywood star could not hold his laughter at this candid moment.

Given it was his first time on Bigg Boss, Bappi Lahiri even interacted with the housemates excitedly. He even sang a few lines for them and was left smiling when Salman introduced Afsana Khan as the ‘female Bappi Lahiri’. The Punjabi singer had even shared how she started wearing gold after being inspired by the Disco King. On stage, as Salman hummed “Kabhi alvida na kehna” he even kissed Bappi Lahiri on the forehead. The legendary singer even said that he has given his heart to Khan.

Karan Kundrra, who was part of the episode, remembered his time with Bappi Da. Sharing a video from their interaction, he wrote on Instagram, “The voice of an angel & a heart made of pure gold How blessed were we to have seen you in all your glory, Bappi Da. Promise to cherish and celebrate your legacy, today and everyday! May you rest in eternal power our #DiscoKing Om Shanti .”

An official statement was released by the late composer’s family announced that his funeral will take place on Thursday. The statement read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa (his son) from Los Angeles tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. The statement was signed by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, children Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.