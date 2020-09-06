Balraj Syal ties the knot

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli at their wedding. (Photo: Balraj Syal/Instagram)

Actor-reality show contestant Balraj Syal has tied the knot with singer Deepti Tuli. Balraj on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share a photo from his wedding ceremony.

Balraj and Deepti’s wedding was held on August 7 in the former’s hometown Jalandhar.

Balraj Syal told Times of India, “We met in July last year, during a shoot in Chandigarh. I was hosting a show, while she was performing in it with her band. I developed an instant liking for her, but I guess, she didn’t like me much or else she would have responded to my text messages. Later, I went to shoot for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and kept texting her but didn’t get a desired response. It was during my trip to Turkey and Greece that we started having long conversations. I met her a couple of times after I returned and proposed marriage to her on my birthday (January 26), during a getaway in Goa.”

Balraj added that Deepti Tuli didn’t give him an answer immediately and agreed for the marriage after his show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge concluded.

