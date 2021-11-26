Balika Vadhu teaser: Anandi is torn between Jigar and Anand

Social drama Balika Vadhu is all set for its big leap. Starting December 1, Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa will play the leads in the Colors show. On Friday, the channel dropped the first promo featuring the actors, and it looks like it’s going to be a roller coaster ride ahead for Anandi.

In the video, we are introduced to the characters after a 10 year gap. Anandi has grown into a beautiful woman and as she starts her life, her childhood wedding with Jigar (Bawa) restricts her. However, she finds a ray of hope in Anand (Rai), who becomes her new confidante, and the wind beneath her wings.

It’s clear from the video that Jigar will have grey shades, and will force Anandi to be in a relationship. How Anandi manages to get away from the shackles of child marriage and live her life will form the crux of the story.

Also Read | When a fan told Avika Gor he was ashamed to watch Balika Vadhu with his family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Fresh from the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi said that she is excited to play Anandi, who has been a celebrated character on TV. In a statement, the actor said, “Her story represents all the women who have been suppressed by patriarchy prevailing in our society and how she begins rewriting her destiny by breaking the stereotypes. I feel extremely grateful to be a part of Balika Vadhu, a show known for its prosperous legacy and for changing storytelling on Indian television. I can’t wait for the audience to be a part of this new phase in Anandi’s life.”

Talking about his character, Randeep Rai said that Anand is extremely responsible and tends to walk the path of righteousness. Given he is an adopted child, Anand will be obliged to look beyond himself while making his life’s decisions. Samridh Bawa, on his part, said that portraying a complicated character like Jigar is a big challenge for him, and he is excited to begin his new journey with the show.

From the stables of Sphereorigins, Balika Vadhu’s new season once again brought to life the evils of child marriage that is still prevalent in the country. The first season aired from 2008-2016 and featured Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Shashank Vyas, Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla among others.