Balika Vadhu back on Colors, Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee feel lucky to be a part of the show

Balika Vadhu, which revolved around child marriage, originally aired in 2008. (Express archive photo) Balika Vadhu, which revolved around child marriage, originally aired in 2008. (Express archive photo)

Colors on Monday announced that it will re-air its flagship serial Balika Vadhu, starring Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles. Today as Balika Vadhu hits the small screen again, Gor interacted with fans through an Instagram live video. She even got Mukherjee to join the chat.

Gor confessed that she might start crying as she was quite overwhelmed to relive her debut project. She even mouthed a few dialogues and shared how she learnt from the best on the show, given she was in the company of acclaimed actors Surekha Sikri, Anuup Sonii and Smita Bansal.

Avika Gor soon connected with Avinash Mukherjee. Starting the interaction, Gor sought Mukherjee’s response to Balika Vadhu’s comeback. He replied, “I am very excited. I want to share that when we were doing the show, we never thought this would become iconic. But whenever I hear the title tune, I still get goosebumps. I feel blessed that we were part of it.”

Gor added, “Truly, we were lucky to start our career with Balika Vadhu. I am so happy that the younger generation can see the show, and realise how beautiful and important it was. Also, we all will agree that the show was written brilliantly, and every actor put in their best to make it a success.”

Avinash Mukherjee was also confident that youngsters would get hooked on to Balika Vadhu. He said, “Today, the young audience complains that there is no substantial content on television, and so they are hooked to OTT platforms. Once they watch Balika Vadhu, I am sure they will get hooked on it.”

Avika Gor further asked Avinash Mukherjee about the scene which comes to his mind when someone mentions Balika Vadhu. The young actor replied, “There was a scene where Anandi comes back and hugs Jagya. It was shot in a sand dune, and I still remember it clearly.”

Gor, impressed with the answer, went on to add, “And I remember the scene where Jagya imagines that he will have to do the household chores while Anandi will go to the office. It was such a cute scene, and we had so much fun doing it.”

Lastly, when asked what Balika Vadhu means to him, Avinash Mukherjee said, “I think I will not be able to express it in many words, so I will just say history!”

