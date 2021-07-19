Balika Vadhu 2 trailer: New Anandi enters the frame in Color’s show, begins August 9

Balika Vadhu season 2 has announced its release date along with a new trailer that puts focus on the young Anandi. “Baal Vivah ki iss kupratha ka abhishaap apni maa ki kokh mein hi jhelna pada nanhi si Anandi ko! Issi kupratha ko mitaane laut aayi hai ek nayi Balika Vadhu! #BalikaVadhu2, 9th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje se sirf #Colors par,” the channel wrote.

Balika Vadhu trailer begins with two men fixing the marriage of a baby girl even as she is born. The baby is then shown growing into a toddler as wedding discussions gains steam.

In an earlier teaser, a mother is shown discussing her daughter’s beauty while she says that she has to find a ‘nanha rajkumar’ (young prince) for her. The little kid is then seen in a bridal avatar.

Watch Balika Vadhu 2 trailer here:

The shoot of Balika Vadhu 2 began last month in Rajasthan. The young actors Shreya Patel (Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha) and Vansh Sayani (Baal Veer) will be seen playing the lead roles. Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla among others will also be part of the show.

“While the soul of the project would be close to the original, it would be set in current times. The makers also want to address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation,” a source had earlier told indianexpress.com.

Balika Vadhu first began in 2008. It starred Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, Surekha Sikri and Shashank Vyas.