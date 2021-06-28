Balika Vadhu 2’s teaser is out, fans get nostalgic

Colors is all set to launch the second season of Balika Vadhu. On Sunday, the social media handles of the channel shared the first teaser of the social drama.

In the teaser, we see a toddler walking towards her mother. While appreciating her daughter’s beauty, she says she will now have to find a ‘nanha rajkumar’ (young prince) for her. The little kid is then seen in a bridal avatar, and the voice-over mentions that child marriage continues to be one of the biggest social evils even today. And another Anandi has taken birth to bring it to a halt.

The caption of the teaser read, “Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne. Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par. #BalikaVadhu2.”

The teaser got fans all nostalgic as they recalled the first season. Many even remembered late actor Pratyusha Banerjee, who played the grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu. “Super duper excited for season 2 😍😍🙌,” wrote a fan on the post.

The shoot for Balika Vadhu 2 began last week in Rajasthan. After a short schedule, it will move to Mumbai, where a set is already being erected. As already reported by us, young actors Shreya Patel (Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha) and Vansh Sayani (Baal Veer) will be seen playing the lead roles. Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla among others will also be part of the show.

Talking about the show, a source earlier shared, “While the soul of the project would be close to the original, it would be set in current times. The makers also want to address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation.” Sphereorigins, the makers of the original, will once again bankroll the project.

Launched in 2008, Balika Vadhu chronicled the journey of a young girl Anandi who gets married off as a kid, and how she adapts to her new life. The show also delved into the complexities of relationships solemnised at such a young age. The drama starred Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra and Shashank Vyas. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also essayed a pivotal role in the show.

The show was much loved by the audience for its hard-hitting message and performances. Senior actors like Surekha Sikri, Annup Soni, Smita Bansal also made their mark in the daily.