Bahu Begum actor Diana Khan: Lucky to have a career at such a young age

The television industry is brimming with young talent, who are making a mark with their performances and dedication. As part of the ‘new kid on the block’ series, we will be featuring new faces of the small screen.

Advertising

Here’s an exclusive tate-a-tete with Diana Khan, who is seen playing Shayra in Colors’ Bahu Begum. The teenager shares the challenges of playing a mature character, her struggles and her stint in Bollywood.

Excerpts from the conversation:

At the launch of the show, producer Prateek Sharma shared how he auditioned more than 80 girls before zeroing in on you. How does that feel?

Of course, it feels special. But to tell you honestly, when I did the audition and mock shoot, somewhere I had the confidence that I will get through. Earlier, I have done Parvarrish but as a child actor. This is my first full-fledged project as the heroine. And that’s a huge opportunity for me. I was really intrigued by the character of Shayra. She is so mature and sorted, completely opposite to me. I am very chilled-out and carefree.

Advertising

So, does it get challenging to play someone who is so different from you?

Yes it does but I have the best director in Prateek Shah. He really supports me and whenever I go out of my character, he pulls me back. Shayra is graceful and her Urdu is accurate. I won’t say I am playing the part best now but I am getting better.

The show also stars Samiksha Jaiswal who has a strong fanbase. Were you, in any way, apprehensive of doing a show with two heroines?

Not at all. There is no insecurity. I knew about the character and story from day one, so there was never any scope of any apprehension. If there would have been any insecurity, I would have never taken up the show.

As someone who started working at a young age, don’t you ever feel that you missed out on a lot as a teenager?

I am really happy with my life and I aspired for this. I am also studying and doing everything a normal teenager does. So, I am not really missing on anything. Also, having started young, I have a different kind of mindset and no more relate to girls of my age. I actually feel lucky to have a career at such a young age. People struggle for years to bag a good project.

You made your Bollywood debut with Ghayal Once Again. How did you decide to make the shift back to television?

I was clear in my head that I will work on all mediums. All that matters was a good script. I feel lucky that I could do Ghayal with Sunny Deol sir. We all bonded like family on sets. It was such a learning experience and I will always cherish the time. I am open to doing films again.

Recently Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit the entertainment industry to safeguard her beliefs made headlines. As a Muslim, did you get any flak from people for taking up acting as a profession?

I am proud of my religion as much as I am proud of my work. I believe both are different yet can be given equal focus. Also, everyone has a different perception and belief system. If she decided to quit her work, I am sure it must have been a thought-out decision. And we must respect her choice. As for me, I have always got support and love from people. My mom has been through a lot and she is proud that I am pursuing my passion.

What is the kind of struggle that you have seen?

Advertising

So workwise it hasn’t really been a struggle. Personally, my parents separated when I was quite young. My mother has brought me and my brother up singlehandedly. And I must tell you, that there was never any lack of love. She never let that come in between our happiness. Today, we are a happy family together. And our mother is our best friend. We go out for lunches, movies and drives like friends. I can even talk about boyfriend or work issues openly with her.