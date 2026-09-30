Badshah thanks fans in a reel shortly after ex-wife Isha Rikhi’s Bigg Boss 20 eviction

Rapper Badshah’s ex-wife, Isha Rikhi, got evicted from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 on Sunday night. Days after Isha’s exit from the show, Badshah posted an emotional video on Instagram, thanking his fans for all their support. Given the timing between Isha’s exit and Badshah’s video, fans started speculating if Badshah’s video was an indirect jibe at Isha. While Isha has been unwell ever since she got evicted, the Punjabi actress shared her experience from Bigg Boss 20 with a note on social media.

Shortly after Isha Rikhi was evicted from Bigg Boss 20, Badshah posted a video on Instagram. He said, “How are you guys? I just want to thank you for all the love, blessings, and the support. That’s it, just taking this moment to show my gratitude that I have for all of you. Sorry, I have a sore throat. I am not well, but I love you.”

Also Read: After announcing divorce with Badshah, Isha Rikhi joins Bigg Boss 20: ‘No one can break me’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

While Isha has yet to interact with the media after her eviction, she also posted a note on Instagram describing her Bigg Boss 20 experience. Isha wrote, “Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever. Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support mean to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message, and every person who was a part of this journey in some way. The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

“I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I’m genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better, and taking this whole experience as a learning. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I’m truly, truly grateful,” Isha further wrote.

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Isha on her relationship with Badshah

A week before entering Bigg Boss 20, Isha and Badshah issued a joint statement announcing their separation. While on the show, Isha claimed that she faced emotional, physical, and social cheating from Badshah. During a conversation with Kanika Mann, Isha had said, “When the relationship ends, it is then you realise that you were being played the whole time.” When Kanika asked her what kind of cheating she had experienced, “Physical, emotional, or social?” Isha said, “All of them.”

She further added, “It is very toxic to be hanging in between. It is like I make you believe that you are my best friend. I am treating you like my best friend. Taking you to places like my best friend, but then you get to know that you were never really my best friend in the first place. What makes it different is that I am doing all this in a particular circle, in private, and not before the world. It is only a set of people I am introducing you to as my best friend.”

Isha had also hinted that her ex-husband had “too many best friends” and added, “They were all someone to chill with for a day or two, but the truth was that you never really wanted a best friend; you were just playing games.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Ahead of entering the show, Badshah and Isha issued a joint statement saying, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

Soon after this, Isha had also put out another statement regarding rumors around their marriage. She wrote on Instagram, “Many rumours are circulating about my marriage. Its shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

During her conversation with Kanika Mann on the show, Isha also shared that Badshah was showing her a completely different picture and his friends did the same. “It was like you do want to stay but also your freedom. And want me to meet only certain people. But outside that group, I get to know that you were never really my best friend. You were simply showing me a whole different picture. And not just you, but also people around you were showing me the same picture, which never really existed. The picture was something else altogether.”

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After Bigg Boss 20, Isha plans to reestablish her acting career. Talking about it, she had told SCREEN, “After Nawaabzade, I had different plans. God didn’t do that, so I am back to square one. I plan to work a lot in Bollywood after Bigg Boss 20. There will be a lot of achievements; there is no looking back.”