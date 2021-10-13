Badshah joins Shilpa Shetty on India’s Got Talent, here’s how you can audition for the show

After giving us shows like Super Dancer, KBC 13, The Kapil Sharma Show and more, Sony TV is all set to add another reality show to its programming lineup. India’s Got Talent, which previously aired on Colors has shifted base to Sony TV. After announcing Shilpa Shetty as its first judge, the makers have now informed that popular musician-rapper Badshah will be joining her. The two stars recently also shot for the promos for their project.

In a statement, Badshah shared that he was happy to be a part of India’s Got Talent as it will include some of the top talents from across the country. “I am delighted to take on the role of a judge with Shilpa ji. I have always wanted to collaborate with her. I would also want to express my gratitude to Sony TV for providing me with this opportunity. Looking forward to see come exceptional talent on the show,” he added.

The channel has also announced that auditions have started. Sharing a video featuring both the judges, the makers have asked people to showcase their talent by registering through SonyLIV. “Iss mauke ko gawaiyega mat, kyunki yahi mauka le jaayega aapko aapke sapnon ki ore! Toh der kis baat ki, apne audition videos humein bhejiye, kyunki #IndiasGotTalent ke auditions shuru ho chuke hain! Toh aao India, dikhao apna talent! (Don’t lose the chance as this will make all your dreams come true. What are you waiting for? Send us your audition videos),” the caption read.

Once a contestant downloads the SonyLIV app, they would need to upload a video showcasing their talent in a 90-second video. If they get shortlisted, they would be personally called for the next rounds. The top 15 will further get a chance to participate in the main show.

Launched in 2009, India’s Got Talent is an adaptation of a British show, it started with Kirron Kher, Sonali Bendre and Shekhar Kapur as the judges. While Kher remained a constant factor, celebrities like Dharmendra, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora have also judged the show.