Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Badshah says shooting with Jackie Shroff was ‘one of the most exhilarating experiences,’ Tiger Shroff tags them ‘the realest in the game’

Jackie Shroff will grace an upcoming episode of India's Got Talent. The show features Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir as judges.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2022 6:43:23 pm
Jackie Shroff shot for India's Got Talent's upcoming episode.

Badshah on Wednesday took to Instagram and opened up about “one of the most exhilarating experiences” of his life. The rapper-composer recently shot with Jackie Shroff for an upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent. Sharing a picture of himself and the veteran actor, Badshah wrote that the term OG must have been made to describe Shroff.

“The term OG mustve been made to describe this legend of a man next to me,” Badshah wrote, adding, “Yesterday was one the most exhilarating experiences of my life. Watching this man work, walk, talk and just be was a lesson and an extreme pleasure and maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity. Asli asli asli style icon. Naam mein hi game – @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff.”

In response, Tiger Shroff commented on the post, “the realest in the game.”



 



Badshah is one of the judges of the reality show India’s Got Talent. The other judges on the panel are Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manoj Muntashir.

Last weekend, India’s Got Talent hosted Dharmendra. During the special episode, Kirron Kher shared how it was an honour to share screen space with the Sholay actor in 2005 release Apne. Kirron played Dharmendra’s wife in the Anil Sharma directorial.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony TV at 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

