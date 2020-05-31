Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke to make a comeback on Sony TV

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will re-air on Sony TV from June 1 (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram) Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will re-air on Sony TV from June 1 (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi joins the long list of shows which have made a comeback during the lockdown. On Saturday, Sony TV announced that it will re-air both its popular shows from June 1 as part of its ‘love hour’ slot.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain originally launched in 2011, and became an overnight success. One of the first shows in recent times to showcase the love story of a middle-age couple, it came as a fresh change. Also, Kapoor and Tanwar’s chemistry made them quite a popular on-screen jodi.

On the other hand, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi presented the love story of two very different people. The show was quite a favourite, especially among the young audience. The daily featured Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles.

While Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will air at 9:30 pm, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai will air at 10 pm, Monday-Friday, on Sony TV.

