Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar discuss reasons for being single after 30

The wait is finally over for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fans. Producer Ekta Kapoor on Thursday dropped the first promo of the second season featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the new-age Ram and Priya. The show will once again deal with how two unlikely people get married and find love over time. Ekta had earlier shared how she wanted to tell a story about the loneliness among 30 plus urban youth.

The video opens at a party where Ram (Nakuul) while gorging on some starters asks Disha’s Priya why she is unmarried even at 32. Startled by his query, she retorts that he is 38, and still single. He then goes on to share how every marriage comes with three stages — first where you have lots of options, but want to wait for a better one, two where you want someone but they leave you heartbroken, and third where you are fine with anyone, but there are no singles left. Impressed by his wit, she asks him which stage he is on, to which he honestly replies, “Do aur teen ke beech (somewhere between two and three).

Priya mentions she is happy that they have something in common. Ironically, the very next moment, we see how she is allergic to paneer, something that Ram enjoys. “Shaadi ke baad, pyaar hote hote ho hi jata hai,” the voiceover follows.

While Nakuul Mehta looks effortless as Ram with his suave and witty personality, Disha Parmar will have to work hard to match up to him. Her character, unlike Sakshi Tanwar’s in the earlier season, lacks vibrancy and life.

Introducing the cast to her followers, Ekta Kapoor shared a video featuring Nakuul and Disha. Ekta mentioned how the show is coming back after 10 years, and she feels honured to tell the story again. Greeting her new Ram ‘without a paunch’, she told Nakuul how she wanted a very affable actor for Ram. “You are sweet, affable and have a different style. I wanted a hero who is a new age guy but also not so woke,” she said.

Thanking Ekta, the actor went on to share how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been his mother’s favourite show, and she’s very excited about it. “My mom was like yeh karna hai, aur acche se karna hai (you have to do it, and do it well),” he shared.

Welcoming Disha Parmar, the producer said that it was her softness that did the trick. Revealing more details about the new Priya, Ekta said that she will have the ‘gussa’ that most girls today carry along as she shared, “Today’s women have strong angst in them. Be it you or me, we always feel we got the raw end of the stick.” The actor, who recently tied the knot with Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, said that it was her biggest achievement to be doing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While she is nervous and excited equally, Disha said that she is majorly ‘happy and proud’.

On a final note, Ekta Kapoor mentioned how she is prepared to take on questions about bringing the show back. For her, every good story needs to be told again after a few years, so that it’s relatable for the new generation. The creative honcho also added that she was told Ram and Sakshi were an ‘odd couple’, but they created magic on screen.

“Even if we can’t create magic, we will try to do it. I don’t believe in overpromising and underdelivering. I would rather under-promise and overdeliver. All I can say is that there is no fun without risk and we hope people give Bade the same love again,” she said.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will go on floors this weekend. It is set to go on air next month.