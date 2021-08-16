Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 first poster: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar bring alive Ram and Priya

Producer Ekta Kapoor last week revealed the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The reboot of the Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar show will have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play Ram and Priya, respectively.

On Monday, Sony TV unveiled the first poster of the upcoming show featuring the lead couple. Similar to the poster of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the new show’s poster has Nakuul’s Ram smile lovingly at Priya while holding a bag of vegetables. On the other hand, Disha’s Priya looks ahead with a comforting smile on her face.

“Here’s the first poster of the show! Welcoming Ram-Priya and their glorious love story back into our lives! Stay tuned for #BadeAchheLagteHain2, soon on Sony TV!,” the caption read.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo | Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar discuss reasons for being single after 30

The posters of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. (Photo: Sony TV) The posters of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. (Photo: Sony TV)

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will once again deal with how two unlikely people get married and find love over time. Ekta had earlier shared how she wanted to tell a story about the loneliness among 30 plus urban youth.

In an IGTV video shared by the producer, she introduced the cast to her followers and also shared why she wanted to bankroll a new season. “Every good story needs to be told again after a few years so that it’s relatable for the new generation,” Ekta said, adding that she feels honoured to get the show back after 10 years.

Talking about her cast, the creative honcho told Nakuul Mehta how she wanted a very affable actor for Ram, and his sweet personality did the trick. “You are sweet, affable and have a different style. I wanted a hero who is a new age guy but also not so woke,” she said. As for Disha Parmar, Ekta said that she liked her softness even though the new Priya will have ‘gussa’ in her. “Today’s women have strong angst in them. Be it you or me, we always feel we got the raw end of the stick.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 went on floors over the weekend and the show go on air in September.