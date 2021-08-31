Ram Kapoor shares throwback photos with Sakshi Tanwar from Bade Ache Lagte Hain days: ‘Missing…’

As the new season of the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain begins, the viewers might be thinking of the original Ram and Priya from the show’s first season and to remind the viewers that the OG couple still shares a lovely bond, Ram Kapoor took to Instagram to share some lovely photos with Sakshi Tanwar.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar played the lead role in the show’s original run. Ram shared a few photos with the caption, “Tanwarrrrr….. missing you yaaaaaar !!!!!”

The photos have Ram and Sakshi sharing a meal on the dining table and posing in the kitchen. It appears these photos are from the time when they shot the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta and started airing on Monday. While the first season of the show featured a middle-aged love story, the new season centers around the theme of urban loneliness amongst adults in their 30s.

Producer Ekta Kapoor had earlier said, “Even if we can’t create magic, we will try to do it. I don’t believe in overpromising and underdelivering. I would rather under-promise and overdeliver. All I can say is that there is no fun without risk and we hope people give Bade Acche Lagte Hain the same love again.”