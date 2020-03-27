Bad Education trailer: Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney are hilarious in this HBO film

Bad Education premieres on April 25. Bad Education premieres on April 25.

HBO has released the trailer for Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney starrer Bad Education. The film is based on one of the biggest education scandals in America.

Jackman and Janney play school superintendent Dr Frank A Tassone and district official Pamela Gluckin, respectively. The two are accused of embezzlement from district funds. They decide to bury the accusation and keep it from going public.

The trailer promises plenty of humour, especially considering the film’s topic. Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, both accomplished actors, seem to play off each other quite well. I, for one, cannot wait to watch it.

Bad Education premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and received rave reviews.

It holds a 89 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Anchored by an outstanding Hugh Jackman, Bad Education finds absurd laughs — and a worthy message — in the aftermath of a real-life scandal.”

Ray Romano, last seen in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, also stars in the film.

The official synopsis of Bad Education reads, “Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. He’s forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others— and himself.”

