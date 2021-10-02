Baba Ramdev to grace Super Dancer Chapter 4, to compare agility with Neerja Tiwari. See pics, videos

Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev will grace the upcoming ‘Desh Ki Farmaish special’ semifinal episode of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 with his presence. As seen in a promo on the official Twitter handle of Sony TV, Ramdev will even compare his agility with Neerja Tiwari, one of the contestants on the show.

Another promo showed Neerja going toe-to-toe with Ramdev as he performs complex yoga asanas.

Clearly, the episode is going to be a delight for the yoga guru’s fans. The fun will be marred by the fact that there will be the elimination of two contestants.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also made the announcement by sharing a GIF with the Ramdev on her Twitter handle. She captioned the post, “In frame: ‘Anjali’ with the King of Patanjali 🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♂️ Thank you so much, Swami ji @yogrishiramdev, for gracing us with your presence🙏 Yoga se hi hoga! Atmanamaste! #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #gratitude #blessed #saturdayvibes #yogasehihoga #SwamiRamdev #yogaguru.”

If all that was not enough for you, the Sunday episode will have acclaimed actor Tabu as a guest.

The Saturday episode and the penultimate Sunday episode will decide who will enter the final episode of the reality show. The grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will air on October 9.

Catch Super Dancer Chapter 4 at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.