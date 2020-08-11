Baarish song: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan make for an adorable couple in the romantic number

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the music video "Baarish".

The first music video of popular television couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who essay the role of Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is out. Kaira, as the couple is fondly called, is exuding the charm of their real-life relationship in the music video of “Baarish”.

Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, “Baarish” is a song about monsoon romance. It is a simple song, with hummable lyrics and soothing instrumental music, that might make you miss your special someone. Shivangi looks as adorable and cute as her character in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mohsin is sure to win hearts with his charming, infectious smile. In the video, director Arif Khan has captured the essence of a long-distance relationship.

Before releasing the music video, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi teased fans with the posters and clips of their song. This is the first time that the duo has appeared together in a music video.

Excited about the release of her first music video with Mohsin, Shivangi said, “It was a great experience shooting for Baarish. I loved this track as soon as I heard it as it’s extremely relatable and it also captures the essence of monsoon. It’s for sure to leave an everlasting impression on our audience.”

A still from song “Baarish” featuring Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. A still from song “Baarish” featuring Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.

Mohsin Khan is also happy to make his music video debut with “Baarish” as he shared, “Baarish is a light-hearted song with simple sweet lyrics. When VYRL Originals made me hear this track for the first time, it immediately brought a smile to my face. I really thought my face would perfectly match Stebin’s voice although I am sadly not lip-syncing in the music video.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd