Aziz Ansari to bring his Road To Nowhere tour to India

American actor-comedian Aziz Ansari is set to visit India with his international tour Road To Nowhere.

The 36-year-old Master of None star, who is known for his funny take on everyday situations and commentary on the society, will be performing two comedy gigs in Mumbai (May 24 and 25) and one in Delhi (May 26).

Ansari is scheduled to perform at National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, while in Delhi his comedy show will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN).

Audiences can book tickets on BookmyShow.