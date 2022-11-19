scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he and Neha Kakkar were rejected from Indian Idol on the same day: ‘We came back to Delhi on the same train’

Ayushmann Khurrana had participated in Indian Idol in the year 2003 before he became an actor. He shared that he got rejected on the same day as Neha Kakkar.

Ayushmann Khurrana- Neha KakkarAyushmann Khurrana has revealed that he and Neha Kakkar got rejected from Indian Idol on the same day. (Photos: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar/ Instagram)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is promoting his upcoming film An Action Hero that releases in theatres on December 2. The actor is all set to be a special guest on this weekend’s special episode of Indian Idol 13.

Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday shared a small video clip from the episode giving a few glimpses from the show. Here, we see Ayushmann sharing an anecdote from his struggling days where he shared that he and Neha Kakkar, one of the resident judges of the singing reality show, had once auditioned for the show and got rejected on the same day.

The Doctor G actor shared, “Neha and I got rejected from Indian Idol on the same day and we were returning from Mumbai to Delhi on the same train, we were about fifty people who got rejected together. Today she is the judge here and I’m on her show, it just really means a lot.”

Earlier, singer Palash Sen had shared that in 2003, when he was one of the judges of the singing reality show, Ayushmann had auditioned. At the time, Ayushmann got rejected from Indian Idol, and eventually became a VJ. He then made his acting debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor.

After An Action Hero, Ayushmann will start shooting for Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 04:16:26 pm
