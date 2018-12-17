Koffee With Karan Season 6: Bromance brews between Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal

From many fun revelations to a mini-acting workshop, the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, left the audience in splits.

Karan Johar asked the stunning duo some quirky questions and also prodded them on their personal lives. When Karan asked Vicky if he was dating anyone at present, the actor admitted to being in a serious relationship, without revealing the name.

And surprisingly, both Ayushmann and his father have a crush on one woman – and that is none other than Tabu! The actor said, “She’s a common crush between me and my father. She is the only girl for whom my father and I have fought over.”

Not just that, the Badhaai Ho actor also said that he would like to go on a date with PV Sindhu. “I think she is really hot.” He said this on being asked by the host who he would like to go on a date with if he was single.

Although, Vicky Kaushal has become every woman’s favourite, he does not understand when a woman is hitting on him. One of his close friends revealed in the show how one girl had a major crush on Vicky and had flown down from another city for one night to potentially hook up with him.

Unfortunately for the girl, Vicky didn’t realise this and ended up hooking up with some other girl at the same party.

But the actor then clarified that he only got to know about it next day and fell in love with another girl by that time.

Also turns out B-town’s latest heartthrob Vicky is a complete mumma’s boy. His close friend and actor Anand Tiwari said, “Whenever we are on a vacation, he calls up his mother as soon as he wakes up and tells her what all he had eaten the previous day and what he would eat the next day.” He added, “It feels like you are with a fifth grader on a tour and not an adult.”

The actors, who are powerhouses of talent, exhibited their impromptu acting skills when the host gave them different situations to act out.

To add to that, Ayushmann also went on to reveal that he had donated sperms in real life too. Now that’s a bold revelation to make! In a reality game show in 2007, the actor had actually donated sperms as part of a task and later on played a sperm-donor in his debut film Vicky Donor.

The entire episode was filled with lots of fun, many interesting revelations about these two promising actors, and an entertaining rapid-fire round in which Vicky won.