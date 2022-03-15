Ayub Khan on why his Bollywood career didn’t take off: ‘Was not cut out to be a 90s hero’

Ayub Khan may have romanced Madhuri Dixit in Mrityudand and even boxed Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai, however, it was television that gave him recognition as an actor. Having played pivotal roles in shows like Uttaran, Ek Haseena Thi, Shakti, and more, the actor is now back on television with Spy Bahu. As we discussed his career in the 90s and whether he regrets it never took off, Ayub Khan smiles, “If you ask if it could have been better, well, I think it’s already fantastic”.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, he said, “Honestly, I wasn’t cut out to be the 90s hero. I think I was a little too awkward. I don’t think I fit in to what the heroes catered to back then. I couldn’t be all dhinchak. But now, I think I am game for it, fix my greys and I will do it.” The 53-year-old made his big debut with Mashooq in 1992 and then worked in films like Meri Aan, Smuggler, Khotey Sikkey, Mela, Gangaajal, LOC Kargil among others.

Also Read | First of Many: Ayub Khan revisits Mashooq

Actors Ayub Khan, Madhuri Dixit and director Prakash Jha on the set Mrityudand. (Express Archive) Actors Ayub Khan, Madhuri Dixit and director Prakash Jha on the set Mrityudand. (Express Archive)

He went on to mention how he feels grateful towards Bollywood for making him the actor he is today. “People know me as Ayub because of the films I have done. On television, unfortunately, most are remembered for their characters only. As for why I couldn’t do many films was because I was committed to my daily shows and had to turn down offers, which I do feel terrible about. However, TV today is as big as films and needs to be respected equally.”

Ayub Khan in TV shows Jeete Hai Jiske Liye and Rakhi. (Express Archive) Ayub Khan in TV shows Jeete Hai Jiske Liye and Rakhi. (Express Archive)

Ayub Khan moved to television in 1999 with Muskaan. When asked about his transition to the small screen, he shared how many had apprehensions because of its reach. “Films had a bigger market, it was all over the place. Back in time, it was just Doordarshan and thus had a limited audience. However, TV has given me the opportunity to work with the most amazing writers, directors and be part of fantastic storytelling. Unlike today where shows are made based on market trends, we had such good shows back in time,” the actor shared.

He added that, however, in recent times, there has been a huge transition, a ‘metamorphosis’ when it comes to television. The actor shared how earlier, they would shoot at real locations, in small houses down the road. Calling it a fun experience, he shared that now television’s reach has gained a huge momentum. “I remember my cousin was in China for some work and she called me asking when did I learn Chinese. She then shared that one of my TV shows has been dubbed in the country. Can you imagine it?” he added with a laugh.

Ayub Khan in a throwback photo with Ayub Khan in a throwback photo with Dharmendra and Kareena Grover. (Express Archive)

Ayub Khan, Ayub Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Rituparna Sen in a still from film Dadagiri. (Express Archive)

As many would know, Ayub Khan is the son of actor Nasir Khan and Begum Para, and nephew of the celebrated star Dilip Kumar. Even with them around at home, Ayub revealed that he never wanted to be an actor. Sharing an interesting story, the Qayamat actor said, “I wanted to be an air force pilot and do many other different things. My elder brother and sister had put their hands up saying they will never enter showbiz. My mother literally held me by my ears and got me into the industry. The first time I met a producer, he put Rs 25,000 in my hand. This was a time when that was a very large amount. I was like tell me what to do, where do I need to dance, I will do it. That’s how it all started for me.”

Sharing that he always knew comparisons were bound to happen with his father and uncle, he never worried much about it. Back then, nepotism wasn’t much of an issue. Ayub said that he feels it’s wrong even today because, from a business perspective, producers want faces that can get people inside the cinemas.

Ajay Devgan , Madhoo, Ayub Khan and Aadesh Srivastava with friends. (Express Archive)

Fondly remembering his uncle Dilip Kumar, Ayub shared that the vacuum he left can never be filled. “People will get famous, even as much as him but what he represented, what he was can never be replaced. It’s unfortunate that with time everything gets forgotten. New people take over but the matter of fact is that some people transcend time, and my uncle has done that.”

On the personal front, Ayub Khan and wife Niharika divorced a few years back after being married for more than a decade. Ask him if the failed relationship made him cynical in love, and he was quick to reply, “Not at all. I believe in love and there are people who will be by your side. I think it’s never too late to fall in love.”

Coming back to his television shows, Ayub Khan will be playing an arms businessman Arun Nanda, who is suspected of terrorism, along with his son Vihaan (Sehban Azim). While the father-son duo will also deal with some domestic issues, an undercover spy Sejal (Sana Sayyad) will enter their lives to investigate the case. Starting March 14, Spy Bahu will air Monday-Friday, 9 pm on Colors