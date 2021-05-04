Avneet Kaur gets a new haircut, fans say ‘our princess is back’

It’s been almost a year since fans saw Avneet Kaur dazzle on the small screen, but the actor makes sure to update them about everything she is up to through her social media posts. Even as her followers can’t get enough of the gorgeous photos she keeps sharing on Instagram, Avneet has now posted pictures of herself flaunting a new haircut, which has left fans stunned.

Avneet took to Instagram to share photos of the new look that shows her sporting bangs. The actor captioned the photos, “Gave myself a new haircut. How’s it?” Soon after, her fans filled the comments section with lavish praise for her, calling her a “princess”, referring to her on-screen character of Princess Jasmine in SAB TV’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Some also felt that Avneet’s “cuteness” was back with the new haircut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

After the photos, Avneet Kaur also posted an Instagram reel fulfilling requests from fans who wanted to see her shoot reels with the new haircut. While Avneet quit Aladdin in 2020 owing to health issues, she has continued to entertain fans through various music videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

The actor was last seen in “Dekhe Saare Khwaab” opposite Siddharth Gupta earlier this year. In fact, Avneet has starred in several music videos recently like “Kinne Saalan Baad”, “Tenu Ni Pata” and T-Series’ “Tera Hoon Na”.

Besides television, Avneet Kaur has dabbled in films and web series. She made her Bollywood debut in Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani (2014). The actor’s last big-screen project was the actioner’s sequel, Mardaani 2, in 2019. She made her OTT debut with Zee 5’s Babbar Ka Tabbar in 2018.