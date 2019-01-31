TV actor Avinash Sachdev finds love in Palak Purswani

Television actor Avinash Sachdev has reportedly found love in model-actor Palak Purswani. The two apparently made it official on their social media accounts. Avinash is currently playing the lead in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini and Palak will be seen in the upcoming season of Dil Hi Toh Hai.

On Wednesday, Avinash posted a picture on Instagram from his dinner date with Palak and wrote, “Sometimes i wonder how you put up with me, but then I remember oh i put up with you. So we’re even! 😋😘”

Palak too posted a picture with the caption, “Admit it.. Life would be so boring without me 😋#Dinnerdoneright 💯”

A friend close to the couple shared, “Avinash and Palak have been dating for a few months now. It also came as a surprise to us but they are really happy together. At the moment they are spending as much time as they can getting to know each other well. It’s too early to say what lies ahead for them. Since Avinash is busy with his shoot in Jaipur, it has mostly become a long distance affair for them.”

Avinash got divorced to Shalmalee Desai in 2017, after two years of marriage, due to incompatibilities and insecurities in their relationship.

Avinash rose to fame with the show Choti Bahu. It was also the show where he met and fell in love with Rubina Dilaik. The couple ended their four year relationship in 2013. Post which Avinash, after a whirlwind romance settled down with Shalmalee in 2015.

As for Palak Purswani, the Splitsvilla 7 contestant was earlier rumoured to be dating Kanwar Dhillon, her co-actor from Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee.