Actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh met on Bigg Boss 18 and became good friends. Since then, rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds. Last week on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, Avinash confirmed that he and Eisha are more than just friends. But days after they made their relationship official, the couple parted ways. It all started when Eisha and Avinash unfollowed each other on social media. The rumours gained further traction after a purported voice note from Eisha’s mother surfaced, in which she claimed that Avinash had cheated on Eisha. Now, Avinash has broken his silence on the matter.

Avinash Mishra reacts to breakup rumors with Eisha Singh

Recently, Avinash Mishra took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Guys, let’s put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone’s privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let’s allow people to live in peace.”

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra takes home trophy and Rs 20 lakhs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Mishra (@avinash_world)

In October, Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During his big moment, Eisha was seen by his side. She even got very emotional as Avinash lifted the trophy. On November 8, the couple appeared on Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2, where Avinash made their relationship official. On the show, Eisha said, “Until it’s official, I am not in a relationship with anyone.” Avinash replied, “We are more than just good friends.”

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Days after Pati, Patni, Aur Panga, Eisha unfollowed Avinash on social media. Recently, a voice note from Eisha Singh’s mother surfaced on social media, where she confirmed the breakup and revealed that Avinash cheated on Eisha. In the voice note that is supposedly from Eisha’s mother, she spoke about their latest appearance on screen and making the relationship official. She said, “He agreed to it, and things moved forward, so we agreed as well. Otherwise, no mother would send her daughter to a platform like that to say all these things. If anything had been said against Avinash today, I would have stood by him because he was about to become a member of my family. But whatever cheating took place and whatever happened in between, there is no point in spreading these things now.”

Avinash’s infidelity has not gone down well with Eisha. Her mother added in the voice note, “People don’t know what my daughter went through, the kind of pain she experienced, or how our family supported Eisha through it. They don’t know what the atmosphere was like in our home or how hard we were trying to help her stay calm and find peace of mind. People saw how the mother behaved and what she did, but they failed to see that when it comes to standing by their daughter, it is the parents and the family who come forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nizwa (@celeb_scoops)

A source close to Eisha told SCREEN, “Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh had parted ways before their appearance on Pati, Patni, Aur Panga. However, they went on the show together just to fulfill the commitment. The rumours about Eisha seeing some pictures on Avinash’s phone are all lies. Eisha is depressed, and that’s why she went to the Mahakali temple in Ujjain, Bhopal. This shouldn’t have come out, but it unfortunately did. Eisha is going through a lot. She is very hurt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eisha Singh (@eishasingh)

On the work front, Eisha Singh was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7.