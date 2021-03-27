Avika Gor adorable birthday wish for boyfriend Milind Chandwani: ‘You make me fall in love with myself even more everyday’

Television actor Avika Gor has penned a love-filled birthday note for boyfriend Milind Chandwani. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Balika Vadhu star wrote, “You have made me the person I’m today.” Avika made her relationship with Milind official in November last year, through a social media post.

On Saturday, Avika shared an adorable black and white click with Milind, and wrote along, “Happy birthday ❤️ You have made me the person I’m today. This confidence that I have is because of you, the kindness that you see is also inspired by you. You made me believe that there is a way to live life with Love. You make me fall in love with myself even more everyday. I know I annoy you a lot & you know I’m sorry for a lot of things, thank you for the patience, thank you for being so understanding and believing in me and helping me evolve. Cheers to the lifetime that we’re going to spend together – inspiring each other & fulfilling dreams with each other ❤️ I’m blessed to have you in my life. I love you . Today.. tomorrow & forever”

Milind, in his reply wrote, “Thanks a lot, beautiful! 😄❤ Waking up to this post made my day! 😊 You’re truly amazing & I’m so glad that you’re a part of my life! ❤😘😘 Thanks for making my birthday special, baby! 😄😄”

Avika and Milind met during one of his NGO workshops and continued working together on various other projects, eventually falling in love.

Rumours of the two dating started in March 2020. Milind was one of the contestants in MTV Roadies’ 2019 edition.