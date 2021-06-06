Avika Gor shares boyfriend Milind Chandwani helped in her personal growth: ‘I started to feel better’

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani made their relationship status public in November last year. While the two never shy away from expressing love for each other in their social media posts, the Balika Vadhu fame actor recently opened up about the same in an interview.

Avika shared that she made her relationship official with Milind only after her parents were okay with it. “So the idea of always being open, something that I had learnt from my parents. They have always been very open. They are like my best friends and I can share anything and everything with them. And that is what made me feel that if I can do that with them, if I am okay telling them then what am I even hiding it for. If they know, then my world knows and that’s okay with me and that’s okay with them, so why not the entire world,” shared the actor in her interview with Pinkvilla.

The Sasural Simar Ka actor also shared how partner Milind helped her grow personally and mentally, adding that she had no hesitation while speaking about him. Avika also said that she is quite sure of him.

“I have always wanted to have a person in my life that I am proud of. And the fact that we are together and we see our future together, the idea itself…. I am very very proud of, deep in my heart, I know this is it. Then there was no doubt, no hesitation before talking about it or sharing about it because one thing is for sure, when a person is happy, everybody around can see it, everybody in your life will notice that happiness, that change. With me, it was a lot of growth that happened when Milind entered my life, not just personally feeling better about everything but mentally I started to understand things better, I started to feel better. The minute we were confident about it, we thought it’s okay sharing this with the world,” said the actor.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani had shared earlier that they are not getting married anytime soon.