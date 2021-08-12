Avika Gor pens emotional note for boyfriend Milind Chandwani: ‘Promise to celebrate every moment with you’

Avika Gor recently left her Instagram followers all mushy and emotional with her note for boyfriend Milind Chandwani. As the couple celebrated two years of togetherness, the Balika Vadhu actor heaped praise on the Roadies Real Hero.

Calling him “my human”, Avika shared that her life is filled with utmost joy and love because of Milind. Sharing a beautiful picture of theirs, the actor wrote, “Thank you for making me believe in myself. Thank you for being Shiroo’s favourite! (I’m still trying to make peace with that) I love you for the person you are that pushes me to see beyond! You encourage me to grow every single day! I’m so blessed I promise to celebrate every moment with you!”

Boyfriend Milind Chandwani too took the opportunity to show his romantic side. The entrepreneur and NGO owner shared that it feels unreal to him that they have already known each other for two years. “I mean, I feel like I’ve known you forever, but I also feel like we’ve just met because we have so much fun together,” he wrote.

Revealing details of how they met, Milind shared how his friend dragged him to a party, where he first saw Avika. Stating that while it wasn’t a proper ‘meet’, he didn’t know that she will become so important to him.

“You fill my heart with more & more love every day. I know I give you a hard time sometimes, but thanks for always understanding where I come from. I want to tell you publicly today that I think you fill my life with light, you make me want to be a better person everyday & you guide me towards a beautiful future together. I mean, you’ve been so understanding with my academics taking most of my time, I don’t know how to express my gratitude to you,” he further wrote.

Milind also penned a poem for his lady love, which read, “I don’t think I will ever comprehend, how lucky I am, To be with this beautiful soul, to be the best I can, I don’t think I will ever be able to express my love as it really is, So, I shall love you forever my darling, & not a day I would like to miss.”

As he professed his love for her and said how she makes him a happier man, Avika Gor was left emotional. Replying to him, she wrote, “How do u manage to bring tears in my eyes with your captions yaa!! So not fair.”

Rumours of Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani dating started last year in March when the actor wished him on his birthday with a love-filled post. The couple announced their relationship later in November.