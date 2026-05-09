Avika Gor moves to Bangkok to support husband’s career; will continue travelling to India for work

Avika Gor, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani in September last year, has now moved to Bangkok. Confirming the news to Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that while she will continue working in India, she has moved to support her husband’s career. Speaking about the transition, Avika shared, “Yes, Milind and I have moved to Bangkok. We’ve even bought a house there, which I’ve been setting up according to my taste.”

Explaining the reason behind the move, she said, “Milind and I realised that it’s a better opportunity for him professionally there. Honestly, for me too, it felt exciting. I would always feel like I’m on a holiday in Bangkok, so we thought, why not? We have always believed in supporting each other’s growth, even during the seven years we dated. If I get a project that takes me away for months, he supports me completely. Similarly, I don’t think I should stop his growth either.”