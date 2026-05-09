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Avika Gor moves to Bangkok to support husband’s career; will continue travelling to India for work
Avika Gor also pointed out that living in Mumbai or Bangkok doesn’t make a major difference to her work life.
Avika Gor, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani in September last year, has now moved to Bangkok. Confirming the news to Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that while she will continue working in India, she has moved to support her husband’s career. Speaking about the transition, Avika shared, “Yes, Milind and I have moved to Bangkok. We’ve even bought a house there, which I’ve been setting up according to my taste.”
Explaining the reason behind the move, she said, “Milind and I realised that it’s a better opportunity for him professionally there. Honestly, for me too, it felt exciting. I would always feel like I’m on a holiday in Bangkok, so we thought, why not? We have always believed in supporting each other’s growth, even during the seven years we dated. If I get a project that takes me away for months, he supports me completely. Similarly, I don’t think I should stop his growth either.”
Avika also pointed out that living in Mumbai or Bangkok doesn’t make a major difference to her work life, considering she has often spent long periods shooting in the South.
“Even when I was based in Mumbai, I was constantly shooting in Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, or Visakhapatnam. I realised my base doesn’t necessarily have to be Mumbai. I’ve only been in Bangkok for about a month now, and I’m mostly travelling between Hyderabad and Mumbai because of work. My professional commitments will always remain the priority because they made me who I am today,” she said.
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When asked whether she feared losing work opportunities in Mumbai after relocating, the actress, who has been in the industry for over two decades, sounded confident.
“Everything that comes my way happens according to my schedule, so I don’t think location will ever become a constraint. At the end of the day, if somebody truly wants to work with me, they should — and they better — make the effort. When I shared my decision to move, people from the industry were extremely supportive.”
Sharing her excitement about building a home of her own in Bangkok, Avika added, “For the first time, I’m deciding everything myself — from the furniture to how the house will look. Growing up, you live in spaces shaped by your parents or later your in-laws, but this is the first place that truly feels like ours.”
She concluded by assuring fans that her emotional roots remain firmly in India.
“My parents are here, his family is here — everyone is here. So our soul remains in India. I’ll soon be leaving for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi, and my South film is also releasing. All in all, I’m in the best phase of my life.”
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