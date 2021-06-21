Avika Gor on rumours of having a ‘secret child’ with Manish Raisinghan: He’s almost my dad’s age

Avika Gor has opened up about rumours of dating Sasural Simar Ka co-star Manish Raisinghan. The two have are close friends and have collaborated together many times as well. Given their closeness, the two were said to be in a relationship for a long time, and now Avika has said that there were rumours that they had a secret child together.

Calling the whole thing ‘impossible’, the Balika Vadhu actor told RJ Siddharth Kanan in an interview, “There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He’ll always have a very important space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I’ve ever had.”

Avika shared that the constant rumours did affect them initially, and they even stopped talking. However, after two weeks when the news failed to die down, they decided that they could not run away from it. “Since then, we have never looked back. If we read old news stories about us, we laugh.”

The actor also shared that given Manish is 18 years older than her, she has learnt a lot from him. The actor added that she responds to people now, saying how Manish is almost her father’s age.

“I’ve learned so much from him. He’s 18 years older than me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I’m like ‘yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he’s almost my father’s age),” she said.

While Avika Gor is dating Roadies fame Milind Chandwani, Manish Raisinghan married actor Sangeita Chauhaan last year. In a tell-all interview to Bollywood Times in 2017, the actors had spoken about how they were shocked to learn that they are being linked up together. Manish said, “The gossip affected me in the beginning and I was stupid enough to maintain a distance from Avika. I became conscious and irritable during that phase. The rumour made me sick. But later, I realised that if my intentions are clear, why should I treat her any differently? I have never dated her; she is almost half my age. We are compatible, but I have never seen her that way. Anyway, such loose talks don’t affect me anymore and we meet for work now.”

Avika on her side then mentioned how she got suggestions from people to tie rakhi to Manish but the actor didn’t pay heed to any of these and continued being friends with her co-actor. Apart from being buddies, Manish and Avika also co-directed a number of short films, which were screened at the Cannes Film Festival.