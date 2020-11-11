Avika Gor confirms relationship with Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani met during one of his NGO workshops. (Photo: Avika Gor/Instagram)

Actor Avika Gor on Wednesday confirmed her relationship with Milind Chandwani. In an Instagram post, Gor called him a kind human, and also thanked him for completing her. The Balika Vadhu actor added that Chandwani’s arrival is going to be the most important chapter in her life.

Avika and Milind met during one of his NGO workshops. The continued working together on various other projects, and eventually fell in love. Rumours of the two dating started in March when the actor had wished him on his birthday with a love-filled post. Chandwani, as readers would remember, was one of the “real heroes” on Roadies last year.

Avika Gor recently made headlines for her physical transformation. Having lost oodles of weight, the 23-year-old had opened up about body positivity and the importance of fitness. Sharing that her partner has been ‘making the heart smile,’ Gor added, “I feel so blessed and I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.”

Sharing a picture of them holidaying in Goa, Milind Chandwani also wrote a long note for his lady love. He shared that Avika Gor has always stood by him, and ensured he never felt low even when things got hard. Sharing some insights about their initial days, he mentioned how her kindness, humility and cheerful nature kept him in awe of her every day. “She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity,” added the founder of NGO Camp Diaries.

The couple in their posts also informed fans that they are not getting married anytime soon.

