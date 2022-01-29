Avika Gor on facing body image issues as a teen actor: ‘I hated myself so much that I did not care’

Television and film actor Avika Gor grew up in the limelight as she was the star of the popular TV show Balika Vadhu but growing up in front of the world wasn’t the most pleasant experience. In a recent chat, Avika opened up about some body image issues that she faced in her early years and how her mental and physical transformation has made her feel better.

“I hated myself so much that I did not care. I did not bother how I looked. I was just focussing on my acting. I just didn’t want to look into the mirror. So it was a very negative feeling I used to get. I remember trying on costumes for a shoot the next day — I was just like whatever. I didn’t even want or feel like looking the best, she told PinkVilla.

She added that her audience did not pay attention to her looks, but her craft. “My audience really made me feel that I was doing a good job at acting and it didn’t really make me focus on anything else,” she said.

She also talked about receiving constructive criticism from her loyal fans. “In this process, I had amazing fans who very nicely, politely and without any trolling made me realise ‘Avika, maybe you are acting a little lazy. Maybe you can work harder.’ When I say ‘nicely’ they were not even commenting on my pictures, but sending me DMs (direct messages),” she shared.

Since appearing in Balika Vadhu, Avika has played the role of Roli in Sasural Simar Ka and appeared in Telugu films like Uyyala Jampala, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 and Net.