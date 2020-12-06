Ava DuVernay developing Naomi series at The CW

The project, set up at The CW network, will be written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, reported Variety. (Photo: Ava DuVernay/Instagram and DC Comics)

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is collaborating with Arrow writer Jill Blankenship to develop a series based on DC Comics character Naomi. The project, set up at The CW network, will be written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, reported Variety.

Designed to appeal to a ‘younger-skewing broadcast network’ audience, the show will depict a teen girl’s journey from her small Northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse following ‘a supernatural event’ in her home state of Oregon.

Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Thanks @DCComics for believing in the vision. Barda. Zee Hernandez. Now, Naomi. The third DC project for @ARRAYNow. Working hard to bring these ladies to the screen. Thanks to @BrianMBendis @DavidWalker1201 + my writing partner Jill Blankenship for joining me on NAOMI. Love her. pic.twitter.com/0ZXoGYsOik — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 4, 2020

The comic book series, which debuted in 2019, was co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F Walker, and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell.

Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of DuVernay’s Array Filmworks will produce the series in association with Warner Bros Television.

