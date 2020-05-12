Popular Australian show Neighbours resumes shoot amid coronavirus pandemic

Over the years, actors like Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie have appeared on the show (Photo: Fermantle Media). Over the years, actors like Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie have appeared on the show (Photo: Fermantle Media).

Normal lives and things we took for granted have come to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on the entertainment industry across the world, with various shoots and releases postponed indefinitely. However, the popular Australian show Neighbours is making some progress, according to the New York Times.

Neighbours, which has been running for over 35 years, recently resumed filming after a break of one month due to the pandemic. While the soap opera has begun production, it has put in place strict rules and regulations in order to keep up with the new social distancing norms.

But the million-dollar question remains — will the actors be able to capture the script’s essence without doing the necessary actions?

Talking about the same, actor Stefan Dennis told New York Times, “It’s going to take all our efforts to play our characters as believably in love as what they are without the access to each other’s intimate proximity. Thank God I did all those years of theater training and mime because we will be doing a lot of talking to absent actors.”

Earlier, the producers wanted to make the pandemic a part of the narrative. But they later felt that by the time the episodes released, the sequences invoking the COVID-19 outbreak might seem outdated. Now the audience will only get to see their favourite characters washing their hands and sanitizing things, therefore suggesting that the outbreak may have occurred somewhere close to where the primary characters live.

