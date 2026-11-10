At age 8, Munawar Faruqui was working for just Rs 10 a day: ‘I wanted to study’

Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has opened up about the financial struggles of his childhood, revealing that he started working when he was just eight years old. Recalling his early jobs, which included working at a small shop and a gift store before moving on to a utensil shop, Munawar said he had to give up his education despite being a good student. He also spoke about his relationship with work, admitting that he enjoys earning and rarely feels the need to take a break.

Munawar made these revelations during a conversation with former tennis star Sania Mirza on her podcast Serving It Up With Sania. Looking back at his childhood, the comedian said his first jobs involved selling different things at a small shop, where he earned between Rs 10 and Rs 20 a day.

Munawar Faruqui recalls working at the age of 8

Talking about his early days, Munawar said, “I was eight years old when I started working. I used to work at a small shop and sell different things. I would earn Rs 10-20 a day. When I was 11, I started working at a gift shop, where I stayed for two to four months. But I remember my first proper job was at a utensil shop.”

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The comedian revealed that he could not continue his education despite being academically inclined.

“I wanted to study, but I couldn’t. I was very good at studies. I studied till Class 6 and was among the best students in my class. I used to come first. But I never really felt disappointed about not being able to continue because, looking back, I realise how much I enjoy working,” he said.

Munawar added that he has always enjoyed being occupied with work and does not particularly look forward to holidays.

“I like working so much that I can work every day. I don’t like taking holidays. I enjoy working, earning money and putting in the effort. I don’t get tired of it. People often tell me that I work very hard, but I feel everyone works as much as I do,” he said.

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Munawar Faruqui on being shy and struggling with Hindi after moving to Mumbai

During the conversation, Munawar Faruqui also spoke about how moving to Mumbai changed his personality. He said he was never particularly outgoing and was usually someone who preferred staying within a small circle of friends. However, moving to Mumbai pushed him out of his comfort zone, particularly because he struggled with Hindi.

Having grown up speaking Gujarati, he was conscious of his accent and pronunciation and often hesitated to speak for fear of being laughed at.

He later realised that those very experiences helped him learn the language faster. Looking back, he said being made fun of was actually a good thing because it pushed him to improve his Hindi.

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Munawar Faruqui’s journey

Originally from Junagadh in Gujarat, Munawar Faruqui moved to Mumbai as a teenager following the death of his mother. He took up several jobs to support himself and his family.

In Mumbai, he worked at a utensil shop in Dongri’s Null Bazaar, where he spent several years. He also took up other jobs, including working as a graphic artist, before finding his footing in stand-up comedy.

Munawar gradually built an audience through his stand-up performances and YouTube videos. His career received a major boost when he won the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp in 2022. He went on to become the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in 2024.