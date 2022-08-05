scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Asit Modi takes a dig at actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte to…’

Producer-creator of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi said that his attempts to get old actors back on board were unsuccessful.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 6:15:56 pm
Actor-producer Asit Kumarr Modi has given a statement regarding the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s (TMKOC)  frequent change in cast. In a video shared by a TMKOC fan account, Modi said that he wants the same old cast but some people don’t wish to come back.

He said in the video, “Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak simit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye (I want to work with everyone, bring them together. But if someone doesn’t want to return, their desires are fulfilled and they believe they’ve achieved a lot, or if they want to not stay limited to TMKOC… I still request them to think and understand).”

 

He further added that the show will go on and said, “Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, jarur, show rukega nahi. Naye Taarak Mehta jarur ayenge, purane aayenge toh bhi hume khushi hongi, naye ayenge toh bhi khushi hogi. Mera ek hi lakhsya hai ki humare darshako ke upar smile bani rahe (The show will still go on. A new Taarak Mehta may come. We will be happy if the old one returns. Our aim is to have a smile on our audience’s face),” he added.

Recently actor Shailesh Lodha quit the show and rumours are still rife that Raj Unadkat has also left Taarak Mehta. According to reports, Modi and the team of TMKOC reached out to Lodha multiple times asking him to rejoin, to which the actor did not respond. 

Talking to Pinkvilla, Raj had said, “My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know.”

TMKOC is the longest running sitcom on Indian television and recently they celebrated 14 years of the show. For the longest time, fans were demanding the return of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Although Modi made promises about her returning to show, it was later confirmed that the actor had permanently quit.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:15:56 pm

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
